Homeland Security Secretary, Governor Tour Border

The two officials will be speaking to people working on the front lines of border security.

The new secretary of homeland security is in the valley today... meeting with governor greg abbott, and law enforcement along the border.

Right now... governor abbott and new department of homeland security secretary john kelly are touring the border from the sky.

We were there this morning as the secretary and governor joined the r-g-v sector border patrol chief manual padilla... in a huey to take a tour of the region.

Before the border tour... governor abbott introduced secretary kelly to a room full of law enforcement.

Border patrol, d-p-s, texas game wardens, and ice officials were all there.

D-p-s director steve mccraw introduced himself to the secretary as well.

Governor abbott told the room the secretary is here to get input from the men and woman actually working along the border... about how to secure it.

But we also want to promote economic development.

As you know, mexico is our largest trade partner.

We need to ensure that we are able to continue that very effective trade, but at the same time we have so many texans who are concerned about our border being completely overrun with more than a thousand people a day crossing the border.

And these are people who aren't just coming across from mexico, these are people who are coming across from the entire world.

Secretary john kelly is a retired marine corp general.

He served as commander of the u-s southern command... responsible for defense in south and central america.

Because of that experience... he says he's familiar with the drug trafficking and human smuggling that affects our border in the rio grande valley he told governor abbott this morning... that he came here to get facts about what happens on the border.

A lot of people particularly in washington that have opinions about this border, the only opinions, the only opinion in my view that counts right now are the people that work this border whether the texas public safety or dhs.

That's why i'm here.

I'll be here a lot.

Governor abbott will head back to austin after his tour of the border... secretary kelly will meet with law makers, stakeholders and law enforcemet... later today in mcallen.

