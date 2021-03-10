DVDs from Thursday 020217

At movies and t-v series out on d-v-d this week first we have the movie- jack reacher: never go back investigator jack reacher springs into action after the arrest of susan turner, an army major accused of treason.

Suspecting foul play, jack embarks on a mission to prove that the head of his old unit is innocent.

After crossing paths with the law, reacher must now go on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of u.s. soldiers.

((jay)) next we have -- masterminds masterminds tells the true story of a man named david who is a half- brained driver at an armoured car company.

Over time david is led astray by his flirtatious co-worker who convinces him to do an inside job, and to everyone's surprise he manages to pull off one of the biggest bank heists in us history.

((christie)) next we have -- the lair of the white worm in the horror, dark comedy classic the lair of the white worm, a young nobleman james d'ampton returns to his country castle known in england as the land where james's ancestor once slayed the local dragon.

Though he dismisses the legend as folklore, an archaeology student exploring the property unearths a massive reptilian skull and a pagan snake god's ancient site of worship.

((jay)) finally, we have -- boo!

A madea halloween in tyler perry's boo!

A madea halloween, madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted halloween fending off killers, paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls and zombies while trying to keep a watchful eye on a group of misbehaving teens at a fraternity bash.

