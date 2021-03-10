Under the Hood S & S Tire - Snow Tires vs. All-Season

Want to discuss whether winter tires are right for you.

With winter weather that's already arrived, i get asked all the time, "do i need snow tires," and i'l be honest with you, i don't carry very many of them because we typically don't need them here in kentucky.

Our temperature average is above forty-five degrees and even when it does snow, it only lasts for a day or two, or even when we get a little wet weather with maybe some ice, it's not here to stay.

I would recommend an all-season tire.

This way you get the best of both worlds even in dry, wet, and snow, plus the longevity of an all- season tire.

All season tires are just that.

They perform best in all weather, rain, dry, and snow.

Here in kentucky you know we have them all but they don't last very long in the winter time, so why need two sets of tires?

Snow tires won't perform well on dry pavement and they won't last long compared to an all- season tire.

Now, if we were up north, maybe canada or alaska, i would suggest a snow tire where it sticks around and we could really use them, but who needs two sets of tires here in kentucky when one gets the job done.

