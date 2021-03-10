LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore Working on the Roof

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore is taking his work to the roof.
Fox 16's Victoria Price joins us live from the roof at LRSD Headquarters to explain exactly what he's doing.
Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore is taking his work to the roof.
Fox 16's Victoria Price joins us live from the roof at LRSD Headquarters to explain exactly what he's doing.
Today the superintendent of the little rock school district is taking his work - to the roof.
((pat)) victoria price is actually on the roof of the l-r-s-d headquarters - victoria - why is mike poore doing this ((susanne)) ((susanne))((pat))
Mike Poore has set his office on the roof.
A community advisory board for the Little Rock School Districr proposes some drastic cuts for the 2017-2018 school year.
LRSD Meeting for Millions of Dollars of Cuts Proposed