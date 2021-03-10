Top Trenders 2/2/17

((marissa)) ((chris)) welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) ### ((jaclyn)) the bey-hive is buzzing after beyonce shared some news with her fans.

She and husband jay-z are expecting not one but two babies!

The singer posted a pregnancy announcement wednesday on instagram along with a flower-filled photo of her baby bump.

The babies will join the superstar power couple's five-year-old daughter blue ivy.

### ((jaclyn)) super bowl commerical are always a hit.

This skittles ad is always a hit.

This skittles ad is one in a long line of their ads that is a twist of their slogan "taste the rainbow."

Skittles has been using this marketing scheme for a few years now.

### ((jaclyn)) facebook is closing in on the two billion user mark!

According to its fourth quarter earnings report on wednesday...the social network had 1-point-86 billion monthly active users as of the end of 2016.

Get this.....facebook has 1-point-23 billion users who use it every single day.

### ((jaclyn)) get this...people are willing to shell out more money to see a groundhog....than they are to see tom brady..

The average hotel rates in punxsutawney , pennsylvania, where phil appears every groundhog day, stands at 450 dollars a night!

A hotel room in houston, where super bowl 51 happens this sunday, is 340-dollars.

But prices falls more than 300 dollars the day after the holiday in punxsutawney.

