MSU students offer free tax help

### you can get help with your taxes this spring from msu students and volunteers from the community.

Shayla patrick shows us who's offering this *free service.

Shayla-- msu accounting students will help prepare taxes at several community locations, the first one will be here at the midtown library this weekend.

It's all being done through the volunteer income tax assistance program or vita .

All you have to do is make an appointment, come in and vita volunteers will help you fill out your federal and state tax statements - then electronically file them for you.

Each year these students along with other qualified volunteers prepare thousands of tax returns for free for people who qualify.

"===========" "this gives them a way to use their knowledge to give back to the community definitely.

It also gives them some very real world experience and the opportunity see what preparing a tax return for clients is like and based a future decision on a career based on their experience in the vita clinics."

The program is open to those who make 54- thousand dollars or less per year, senior citizens and people with disabilities or those who speak limited english.

To book an appointment call <a href="tel:417-720-2000">417-720-2000</a>.

Live in springfield, shayla patrick, ky3