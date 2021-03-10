What You Missed on Good Day: 02-02-2017

Here is what you missed today on Good Day.

Now-- authorities are working to end an hours long hostage situation at a prison in delware a total of 4 officerswere taken hostage.

This morning-- 2 have been released leaving two in jeopardy.

The prison is a level-5 facility for the state's most violent offenders and houses about 25-hundred inmates.

"(-- sot --)(sgt.

Richard bratz / delaware state police:09)"working with the department of correction, the fbi, and the delaware state police, we continue negotiations to obtain a peaceful and safe resolution."

"((susanne)) right now-- all level-5 facilities in delaware are on lockdown.

Police believe the public is ánotá at risk.

((susanne)) here's how we got to this point-- at 10:30 wednesday morning-- an officer radioed for help.

While responding-- 3 additional officers were taken hostage and the facility was placed on lockdown.

The first hostage was released around 1:30 yesterday afternoon with a second released late last night.

More than 100 inmates live in the building where the hostages are being held.

It's still unclear what led up to the hostage situation.

((pat)) in a news update - a california judge is asking for a mental evaluation for the wife of pulse nightclub shooter 'omar mateen.'

The judge will not rule on bail for 'noor salman' until he receives the results of the test.

Federal prosecutors believe she áknewá about last year's attack before it happened.

Police arrested her earlier this month at her mother's home in california.

((pat)) here in arkansas - a two-year-old boy found trapped under an elevator - is dead at this time - no foul play is expected.

The little rock fire deperatment arrived at a home in the heights wednesday to find the child stuck underneath the elevator.

They were unable to get any response.

No further details have been released.

Police call it a tragic accident.

((susanne)) this morning - a pair of women in ozark are in jail - accused of putting a baby in a refrigerator.

'mary williams' and 'vickie falconi' are charged with cocealing a birth and abuse of a corpse.

Police tell us they went to a hosptial where she told staff she had a baby and quote "disposed" of it at her home.

Police later found the dead baby-- stored in a cardboard box in the kitchen refrigerator.

((susanne)) at the state capitol-- governor asa hutchinson's 50 million dollar tax cut plan is now law.

He hopes to reduce taxes for arkansans earning less than 21- thousand dollars a year.

It's important to note-- the cuts wont take effect until 2019.

A task force will be assembled to look at further tax cuts that could be made within the next couple of years.

((pat)) a new bill bans some sex offenders from school events.

The bill makes it a felony for level four offenders to attend ticketed school events, including basketball and football games.

Level 4 is considered the most dangerous.

Level three offenders would be able to attend with the permission of school administration.

3156 st.

Sen will bond, (d) little rock: "the level 4 sex offenders are those that are the highest level likely to reoffend so we have to be really careful with those folks."

((pat)) an earlier version of the bill blocked both level three and four offenders from events unless accompanied by a law enforcement officer.

