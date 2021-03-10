State Rep. Explains Changing His Vote on Blue Laws Bill

NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 01.24.17
Blue laws - which is why stores are closed before 12 on sundays.
Now on monday the bill failed on the house floor - but on tuesday it was brought back.
How/why it was able to be brought back to a vote?
--- how often does this happen that bills are brought back?
--- so at first you voted against it and then changed your mind - how often does this happen that bills are brought back?
--- so at first you voted against it and then changed your mind - why?
--- how do you think the senate will vote on it?
