UW-Oshkosh women win, Men lose by one to UWSP

Hardwood... uw- oshkosh looking to make it three straight wins in conference play hosting stevens point... oshkosh gets rolling early... charlie noone dialing it up from long range for one of his seven 3's on the night..

Uwo up by 7..

Then the titans kyle bay-ack ... driving the lane..

He gets the runner to go... oshkosh up by 8... pointers battle back..

Mark nelson spotting up from the corner for the three and it's good... titans drop a tight one tonight 69-68 the 16th ranked lady titans on the road against the pointers uwo rallied from 12 down last time to beat point, they trailed again early when alex richard makes it a one point game... final seconds of the first half, de pere grad carly cerrato connects to send the pointers into the locker room with a 24-22 lead... but oshkosh comes through in the final 18-minutes uwo improves to 8-1 in the w-i-a-c..

Winning 60-55