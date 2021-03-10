Big Country high school athletes sign to play in college

Abilene High, Cooper and Wylie combined for 23 seniors to sign letters of intent.

And dozens of big country athletes about to begin a new life of their own, too... seven abilene high eagles signed to play college football today.

Coy mcmillon headlined the group by signing to t- c-u as a tight end.

Four more players are heading to hardin- simmons... and another to a- c-u... "coy: it's going to be a fun match-up for sure, get to see him on the field.

It'll be different, but it'll be alright."

"qua'shawn: he's very confident when he speaks and what he wants to do.

Also with the new stadium... hey, i'm with that."

"dackota: it's a good day.

It's something i've always dreamed of doing is playing at the next level, and my dream became reality today."

A big crowd at cooper to congratulate the nine cougars signing their letters of intent.

Seven of those are football players -- with another four heading to play at h-s-u -- devon cunningham, zach goodson, jamie pogue and isaach hatter.

And another coog is staying close to home... "they offered me a academic scholarship here.

And they offered me a place on their team.

I wanted to stay around family."

The wylie bulldogs run to the state football title game..

No doubt helped bring some exposure to a few players that might have fallen between the cracks... like defensive end dion novil, who was one of seven bulldogs putting the pen to paper this morning... novil signed with north texas, and four other wylie students will play at hardin- simmons.

And kade parmelly joins the new staff at a-c-u... "kade: he's my man.

I love coach dorrel.

He's one cool dude.

I'm excited, he'll be my position coach on the offensive line.

I'm really, really excited to get to work with him."

"dion: i couldn't have asked for a better outcome in my life.

I'm super thankful for that, for the support that wylie obviously shows for their athletes.

It's amazing."

And in brownwood... two lions fulfilled their lifelong dreams this afternoon... jeremy brown signed to play football at hardin- simmons... while corleone presley will suit up for navarro junior college... in eastland offensive lineman peyton bird signed with a-c-u...... while kicker j-r fullen joined tarleton state... and roscoe o-line man matt buckley will play at h-s-u...