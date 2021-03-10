Your Health Matters: Karli's Forever Smile

Your Health Matters: Sioux City family breaks negative stereotype of cleft lip and palate

First time, is one of those precious moments of parenthood.

For a sioux city couple, their child's smile comes with a story... and a mission.

To educate others about cleft lip and palate.

Erin says, "she's such a happy baby!"

You can see the joy of being a new parent on the faces of karli's mom and dad.

Erin says, "she's full of smiles."

But karli's journey... at just four months old... has already been a challenging one.

Jerad says, "she was born with a bi- lateral cleft lip and cleft palate.

What that is, is the joining of the lips didn't come to the midline completely, so they stoped about right where your canine teeth come in."

Jerad and erin barth of sioux city found out there might be a problem before karli was even born.

Erin says, "we found out at our 19 week ultrasound.

After that, we did a lot of research, looked into a lot of diffrent surgeons" the news blindsided the couple.

"we had no idea the extent of her cleft lip and palate," erin says.

Cleft lip and palate affects one in about every 700 infants.

It's cause is often not clear, but we do know the malformation happens early in pregnancy.

Cleft lip can happen without cleft palate and vice versa.

Karli's situation makes it more difficult for her to eat, so erin and jerad have to make adjustments to make sure she can feed comfortably.

"the top of her bottle has a little bit of plastic that mimicks the palate that isn't there, so it allows her to eat well.

We do have to be consious of swallowing, because she can have problems swallowing."

Other than that... she's a healthy, very happy baby.

Karli has already been through her first of several surgeries... her parents expect 10 by the time she's 18.

In the meantime, erin and jerad are passionate about not hiding her smile.

Although a work in progress... she's been beautiful since the beginning.

Jerad barth says, "it was easy to look past it and just see 'karli', instead of her with a cleft lip."

Erin barth says, "we wanted to make sure we shared as many beautiful pictures with the world as we good, because we love her so much."

Jenna: the barth family wants to use karli's health challenge as an educational tool to improve awareness and acceptance for children with cleft lip or cleft palate.

I'll talk to them more about that, next wednesday in your health matters.

