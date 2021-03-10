James Gunn Shuts Down Zac Efron 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Casting Rumours, Seth Rogen Responds

Director James Gunn is shutting down rumours that he's looking for a Zac Efron-type to play Adam Warlock in "Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3".

So of course, Efron's "Neighbors" co-star Seth Rogen had to chime in.