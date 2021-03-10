1 Dead, Multiple Injured in Woods Cross Crash

Housing.

>> south davis metro fire says the freeway is back open.

That happened moment as go.

Ali monsen is now live with details after an accident closed portions of freeway as they were trying to get patients.

We're here at 26th south, northbound freeway entrance to i-15 in davis county.

This really is where those traffic backups begin.

Even a little bit furthers south from where -- further south when where we're standing now.

It does appear traffic is starting to move a little bit more, as you mentioned.

We were able to confirm the utah highway patrol has responded.

A man in his 30s is dead as ray you will of this crash.

That 30-year-old driver, we're told, was driving erratically.

We're not sure what was going on.

But we do know the driver crossed over every lane of the traffic after coming onto the freeway.

Had he no headlights on and he hit the median wall in the center of the freeway.

As a result, two other cars crashed into him.

At this point, we do know, again, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As far as the other drivers of those two other cars, we're told they sustained only minor injuries.

A medical helicopter was dispatched but then rerouted and didn't end up transporting anybody.

At this point, as i mentioned, traffic is starting to pick up.

Two lanes on the freeway have reopened this investigation is just beginning.

We hope to have more information as far as what may have contributed to it, whether it was drug orz alcohol or something else coming up a little bit later on.

And we'll continue to post updates on air and online at good4utah.com.

For now, reporting live