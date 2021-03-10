How to Tailgate in Luxury

We're just two days away from the big game in houston.

>> and while tailgating is important, one company is taking it a step further.

Nextstar is joining us now from houston with more.

Good morning.

>> reporter: we're just day as way from super bowl 51, and soon fans and tailgaters will be swarming the parking lot surrounding nrg stadium.

What if you could tailgate on a couch in air conditioning with access to a fridge and a microwave and a toilet being stepped way?

What if i told you that's not just a fantasy but a reality?

>> people have been saying the best seat at the game is in your living room.

What we've tried to do is bring your living room to the game.

>> reporter: four years ago tim watson took the saying and started game day traditions.

The concept, sports fans can rent thez mobile suites and tailgate in luxury.

>> we have air conditioning and heat.

On the inside there's three tell advices, a kitchen, a living room with a sofa.

A half bath with a tv.

On the outside we vey patio.

Dining areas.

Another 60 inch television if and a fridge.

>> reporter: not only do these suites provide a premier experience but once it's time to head into the event clients don't have far to travel.

>> we try and get located as close to the stayedup as possible so we become a valuable spot.

It's easy to walk into the game all that stuff.

>> reporter: this the first time game day is making an appearance at the super bowl adding to a list of events that include the final four and the college world series and the college football national championships.

And the feedback has been overwhelming positive.

>> people that have experienced it bar none have just been blown way by the experience.

You're right next to the stayed yim.

It's funny sometimes people don't go into the football game because they're having so much fun and they're so k078 grab out here.

>> reporter: i don't know about you guys but if i have a ticket to super bowl 512 doesn't matter how much funny am having at these suites.

You can guarantee i'm going into this stadium to watch the game.

That's for sure.

>> now those trailers, that's what they are.

They look fancy.

Do you have an idea of how much it costs to rent one this weekend?

>> reporter: so tim explained it to me.

There's actually an event management company that leases it out for this event.

He didn't have an exact price tag for the super bowl but to give you an idea for an entire college football season the prices range anywhere from $35,000 to $50,000.

