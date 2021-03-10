Top Trenders 2/3/17

Welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) the white house has tapped lindsay reynolds to serve as assistant to president trump and chief of staff for melania trump.

Reynolds previously served in the george w.

Bush white house.

The first lady's staff is typically responsible for running white house public tours, planning state dinners, and announcing her official causes.

### ((jaclyn)) a brooklyn woman's tweet has helped thousands of underprivileged school kids around the country.

In an effort to get people to donate to local schools' lunch funds.

Ford appealed to her almost 70k twitter followers.

It had a nationwide effect.

Over 100 thousand dollars was raised in places.

### ((jaclyn)) ben and jerry's is making it easier to eat ice cream on the go.

The company is introducing eat ice cream on the go.

The company is introducing something called pint slices... it's a hand-held ice cream bar full of candy chunks... with no stick.

You can find chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate fudge brownie, vanilla peanut butter cup and americone dream in grocery stores.

### ((jaclyn)) one tech brand is hoping to up it's value -- snapchat.

The company filed an initial public offering with the u-s securities and exchange commission yesterday .

The company filed an initial public offering with the u-s securities and exchange commission yesterday.

The company is hoping to bring in three billion dollars, but investor demand could boost that number to 25 billion.

### ((jaclyn)) if you're going to the super bowl this sunday -- you're likely paying a a lot to get there and stay in the city of houston.

For some football fans, this is a once in a lifetime experience -- and they're willing to pay a premium -- especially for travel.

Fifteen hundred private jets are expected to land in houston on or around february fifth.

### ((marissa)) ((chris)) thanks jaclyn house.

