What You Missed on Good Day: 02-03-2017

Overnight-- paris police say a soldier began shooting outside the louvre museum earlier this morning after he was attacked.

We've learned the soldier stopped an apparent terrorist attack.

Reports say the man charged the soldier screaming "allah akbar."

This situation is ongoing.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

More breaking news ths mornining- within the last 30 minutes the senate advanced president trump's education secretary nominee 'betsy devos' to a final confirmation vote.

That vote is expected monday.

((susanne)) american officials report president donald trump could announce new economic sanctions against iran... as soon as today.

The president says he's leaving additional options open.

The white house put iran's leaders on notice-- in response to iran testing a ballistic missile and sponsoring terrorism.

Iran responded-- warning america not to make empty threats.

((susanne)) 'elon musk' says he will raise objections to trump's immigration order at a meeting at the white house today.

The tesla c-e-o defended his participation in trump's business advisory council hours after the uber c-e-o announced he was pulling out of it.

Musk says quote "attending does not mean that i agree with actions by the administration."

((pat)) the republican-led house is rolling back a law restricting gun sales to the mentally ill.

Thursday-- the house voted 235-to-180 to repeal the obama-era regulation.

Republicans are using the congressional review act to scale back regulations put in place by obama before he left office.

The senate is expected to pass the national rifle association-backed measure soon and president donald trump is expected to sign it.

((pat)) at the state capitol-- a tax cut bill to keep retired veterans in arkansas-- is on the governor's desk this morning.

The legislation lowers income taxes for military retirees and raises the sales tax on soft drinks.

The bill also gives soda wholesalers a six million dollar tax break by taxing digital downloads and unemployment benefits.

((susanne)) some of the most remote locations in the state could soon have new healthcare access.

A proposal to loosen restrictions on telemedicine is advancing at the state capitol.

The technology allows doctors to meet with patients using audio-video programs like skype or facetime.

Right now - a patient must be at a licensed healthcare facility.

((susanne)) an arkansas lawmaker trying his best to get other states behind a proposal he made to the u-s congress.((pat)) victoria price joins us in studio to tell us what senator jason rapert hopes will soon become an amendment to the constitution.

Hey good morning guysstate senator jason rapert is pushing to amend the u-s constitution-- banning same-sex marriage nationwide.

He filed that resolution thursday... ...hoping it will begin to build enough momentum to reverse the supreme court's 2015 ruling that legalized gay marriage.

(st.

Sen.

Jason rapert / (r) bigelow) "marriage is between one man and one woman.

If 34 states in america agree to that simple resolution then a convention is called and if 38 states then approve, it would become another amendment to the u.s. constitution."

So far-- there's been no indication rapert's resolution would gain any traction.

He says he's also trying for a constitutional amendment to ban abortion in the u-s.

((susanne)) many counties in arkansas say they're in need of new voting equipment-- going as far as saying the current equipment is to blame for system failures.

Officials estimate new machines for almost the entire state would cost around 34-million dollars.

Some want to split the cost in the governor's budget over two years which could have the new machines up and running by the next major election.

(st.

Rep.

Trevor drown/(r)dover) "the biggest one i think is they say that they run off windows xp and that is no longer being supported by mircrosoft.

So there's nothing that's upgradeable in regards to the equipment."((susanne)) we're told new machines could be replaced or upgraded as opposed to the old machines needing the whole system switched out.

((susanne)) a remarkable story unfolding in west memphis - two adults and a child rescued from a burning building thursday afternoon.((pat)) firefighters arrived to see 'valencia patterson' - her toddler and another person trapped on a burning apartment balcony.

Firefighters yelled for patterson to drop her baby to safety- something the mother says she was nervous about doing.

"valencia patterson, mother: he was there at the right time cuz i was scared of that.

I had to close my eyes when i dropped her cuz that was a shocking moment right there."((pat)) she did drop the baby girl and firefighters caught her.

They used a ladder to get the two adults down from the balcony.

No one, including the baby, was injured in the fire.

