Governor Huckabee at JBU

Made a stop today at the barnett civic leadership series at john brown university.

Huckabee says he wants to encourage students to use their voices.

### mike huckabee, (r) former arkansas governor - "i wanted to remind them that they are the salt and the light, as christian believers.

To the students on this christian campus, they need to always remember that if they don't like what they see in culture, they're the ones who are supposed to change it.

" ((hilary)) huckabee challenged the students to find ways to be the salt and light... no matter what field of study they choose.

