I-Team: Former vice cop's alleged behavior could jeopardize

Former vice detective Chris Baughman wrote in one of his books that he knew he needed to be careful not to be tempted by the dark side.

The fbi and irs into the lucrative but dangerous prostitution racket in las vegas has yet to produce indictments but the end may be drawing near.

((dave courvoisier)) >> what's unusual about this probe is that a main target is a former vice cop who gained a national reputation for busting notorious pimps.

The i-team first broke the story last year and tonight, george knapp has an exclusive update.

<<< chris baughman/former metro vice detective:: i would tell people to wake up.

((george knapp)) back when he was a star vice detective, chris baughman characterized himself as "one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse" ready to unleash "malevolent fury" on las vegas pimps.

Hyperbole aside, baughman's team succeeded in bagging a rogue's gallery of violent mac daddy types, men who tortured and terrorized the women under their control.

Baughman's face became a fixture on newscasts and front pages.

In two books he authored, baughman credited the victims, frightened and vulnerable working gals, whose trust and testimony were crucial in putting their pimps behind bars.

"i am here, placed by god", baughman wrote...like "a figure from greek mythology"... "to protect every daughter".

But federal investigators and others now suspect baughman crossed way over the line.

Michael cristalli/defense attorney: it's safe to say that during the course of our discussions, chris baughman's name came up.

((george knapp)) attorney michael cristalli learned about baughman's alleged indiscretions while representing outcall owner and former nightclub promoter arma izadi, who was targeted by metro vice and the irs.

Izadi was arrested by baughman in 2013, five months after a woman accused him of beating and torturing her and forcing her to work as a prostitute.

He spent 20 months in jail awaiting trial and faced life in prison.

After his lawyers raised pointed questions about baughman and the evidence in the case, 19 of the 20 most serious charges were dropped.

Cristalli: so you have to ask yourself, what would cause a prosecution to fall apart ion that respect, if they really truly believed the alleged victims allegations?

((george knapp)) izadi and his legal team think baughman has sexual relations with the women who agreed to testify in the case, which is viewed as a serious breach by a police officer.

Metro police reached the same conclusion.

When baughman left the force for a tv show then tried to return, he admitted having relationships with numerous prostitutes in high profile cases he worked, according to police sources.

Metro has complied with information requests from fbi agents now investigating baughman.

The i-team has learned that federal agents interviewed baughman's former co-workers at vice and have reviewed his books to look for clues.

A major concern is what might happen to other convictions.

One man targeted by baughman is a convicted panderer named darrell krahmer, who told us by phone that baughman seduced a woman who worked for krahmer and testified against him.

Krahmer says baughman then introduced the woman to an outcall operator named mally mall, whose home was raided by the fbi's public corruption team in 2014.

Baughman's friendship with mally mall is what first alerted metro that baughman might have stepped over the line.

Two other high profile targets of baughman's team--- anthony smith--the focus of baughman's first book...and ocean fleming...have also reportedly raised the question of whether baughman slept with witnesses in their cases.

As for arman izadi.... arman izadi: i just want to tell my story..... izadi isn't waiting for the fbi and irs to act.

He recently filed a civil rights complaint with the fbi and was questioned by agents for two hours about baughman.

Izadi also filed an internal affairs complaint with metro, alleging that baughman and other vice officers manufactured evidence in his case.

Arman izadi/former nightclub promoter: if the truth can finally come out that this guy set me up, that he can get some justice... ((george knapp)) law enforcement sources say federal investigators have looked at other officers who worked with baughman to see if they may have committed offenses.

Two years after the probe began, no charges have been filed... against baughman or anyone else and the fbi told us it cannot comment.

George knapp 8 news now.

