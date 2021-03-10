New details emerge in Susan Winters death

Bizarre new details are being disclosed after a local psychologist is charged with murdering his wife after original conclusions of suicide.

After a lengthy two year investigation---- henderson police say they have enough evidence to show gregory brent dennis killed his wife susan winters.

((mauricio marin)) >>> throughout this entire ordeal---the winters family insisted susan---an attorney in las vegas-----did not commit suicide.

They told us they got a weird vibe from her husband dennis which lead them to believe he was responsible for her death.

Well according to police---they're hunch proved to be something with new evidence pointing to him as the murderer.

((mauricio marin)) it's been a long time coming for the winters family after losing susan winters two years ago.

At first the death of the las vegas attorney was ruled a suicide.

Found to have had anti-freeze and pain killers in her system.

But her family wasn't buying it and turned to a private investigator.

((anrthony sgro attorney: "they are so relieved and so restored in their faith in the justice system, that it actually can work.

To them it seemed to take forever."

)) ((mauricio marin)) the family's attorney tells us gregory brent dennis---a psychologist--- managed to maintain his license to practice even though he was at the center of a murder investigation.

And it was believed he used cocaine and other drugs before seeing patients.

Information that came to light during testimony when the family filed a civil lawsuit against him.

((anrthony sgro attorney: "he's a licensed clinical psychologist.

He was able to mask a drug addiction for years.

Up until today he still had patients he was seeing, so yeah i think he think he can talk his way out of anything."

)) ((mauricio marin)) the family believes his drug abuse could have played a factor in why he may have wanted to murder susan.

They had a rocky relationship.

And she may have threatened to report his drug abuse.

Red flags started to pop up when detectives noticed inconsistencies in his story about what happened the night winters died.

At first saying he was home asleep for most of the night after a confrontation with his wife.

Saying he approached her about finding an online search on the family computer for information about how to commit suicide by swallowing antifreeze.

---then awoke to her not breathing beside him the next morning.

But then texts and phone calls show he may have been somewhere else---meeting with a drug dealer.

A big inconsistency--- according to the winter's family attorney---saying he actually returned to watch winter's die after picking up drugs.

Tonight though---the victim's family is just glad he's behind bars after getting word from the district attorney that he will be facing murder.

((anrthony sgro attorney: "we certainly believed the time was ripe for an arrest.

We believe the info was there that supported the arrest so we were very relieved when we got that call.")) ((mauricio marin)) dennis is currently behind bars without bail according to jail records.

He's schedule to make his first court appearance early next week.

