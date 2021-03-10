AEDC Says Immigrants Are Important

Part of the solution to Alaska's recession are immigrant small businesses.

In a community now in recession.

The anchorage economic development corporation finds immigration and its contribution to the local economy can help the city recover.

Channel two's dan carpenter tells us what aedc says what foreign-born residents need... to make it happen.

While immigration is being debated on a national level..

Here in anchorage statistics from aedc show immigrants make a strong financial contribution, nearly 2 billion out of a 13 billion dollar economy..

And it says there's even more opportunities for growth.

I moved here from new york city with my children originally from ethiopia on every shelf here at the african market in anchorage these are mostly for the west africans, they use the sardines a lot flavors from eastern europe and africa a lot of different spice, this is something from ethiopia after three years, business is strong.

Owned by a refugee from sudan..

Started with permanent fund dividend money.

We come here and chit chat with each other so we find it a place for the community to get together.

It's stories like this that support statistics from the anchorage economic development corporation showing the immigrant population contributes a lot to the local economy.

1.9 billion to be exact.

That isn't anything that i would want to dismiss as being small, that's an incredibly important part of our economy and that's in workforce, business startups in investments that the immigrant community is making.

At pizza olympia, a slice of that contribution is in its 32nd year.

I came from grease 1984 since then there have been a few additions to the family constantine, my middle name is his name we started out as little babies but i do know how to be clean, how to be honest, how to serve the people help serve my family.

In times of recession, aedc says immigrants and their 573 million in spending power will help anchorage recover.

Embracing our immigrant communities is going to be part of the solution that i think will help us find our way out of the current recession.

With financial support the owners of this store say they could expand.

More funding so we can get a space with kitchen where we can also start cooking our ethnic food.

And for new immigrants to the city aedc says more can be done to support them and grow the local economy in the future.

As for taxes, aedc says immigrants contributed 27 million for alaska and anchorage.

And those business owners generated 37 million in profits.

And our forecast was looking