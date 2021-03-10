Teutopolis looking to break through, make it past supers

Teutopolis is one of the most consistent high school basketball programs in the area.

TEUTOPOLIS -- If their school nickname doesn't grab your attention, once they set foot on the court you'll know who the Wooden Shoes are.

The final night of the regular season for small school girls' basketball teams -- the playoffs start monday.the boys still have two weeks to go before the postseason gets underway.one team that's got their eyes set on another deep run is teutopolis.wcia three's craig chaote has more on the shoes and their recent string of postseason success.if their school nickname doesn't grab your attention, once they set foot on the court you'll know who the wooden shoes are.

Teutopolis is one of the most consistent high school basketball programs in our area.chris ungrund (pg, sr.) "hard work.

You got to put in your hours all season, during the season, weekends.

You do those things, you'll be successful."and they've had plenty of success.in the last 19 seasons, the shoes have won 15 regionals and 10 sectionals.

Teutopolis has been to the super-sectional five of the last six seasons, but have lost all five times.lane belleville (c, sr.)"it's a tough thing to do.

Not a lot of teams can say they've been to that many supers in a row and i think that's an accomplishment in itself."now the shoes are trying to accomplish more, their first trip to state since 2007.jason hanson (head coach)"a lot of years with this program because of the tradition, because of the players you get to work with, a lot of years that would be good enough to get to peoria.

I think that certainly is a goal every year."and this years team certainly has a shot.the shoes are 21-3 on the season with some marquee wins over breese central, effingham, and the defending state champs st.

Joseph-ogden.hanson"the big thing is, we want to be the best team we can be at the end of the year.

Which means, if the best team we can be is whatever our record is and how far we go in the post season, then that's the best we could do.

But we want to make sure, give ourselves the best opportunity to play as well as possible."teutopolis has a big time effingham county matchup on friday night.the wooden shoes and the bulldogs of st.

Anthony go head to head in ttown.reporting in teutopolis, craig choate, wcia 3