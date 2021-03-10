TV prices drop before the Super Bowl

New tonight -- a super t-v for the super bowl.

You're probably seeing a lot of ads for new televisions.

One of the big features this year is 4-k.((adam)) we wanted to know---what makes 4-k so good --- will it make the game better to watch?

James gilbert has the answers.

Ithe superbowl is four days away, and now would be the time for an upgrade" this is actually arguably the best drive time for televisions even more so than the holidays" ben hasenauer at best buy says prices are slashed before the superbowl and if you're buying big, he says go with 4-k -- that means four times the pixels of your average high-definition."

Nowadays it's permeated through the tv market, so a lot of our big flat panel tv's are going to be 4k"just don't expect to see the big game in that quality.

" right now a lot of things are being recorded in 4k, it's just that the cable companies haven't caught up to be able to stream them to us in 4k"" here's a 4k television, where technology is now, and it's already moving in another direction with oled, that enhances the color of the television"that said -- down the road at leader tv, they're still selling plenty of 4k tvs " your able to get a lot deeper picture, better contrast, sharper detail"so where can you get 4-k content?

Some shows and movies on netflix, hulu, and amazon -- also some channels from satellite providers.that means if you don't get any of this -- you don't need a 4-k -- also... "the smaller televisions, the less expensive ones, it doesn't necessarily matter, but 4k is definitely the way to go these days."cable companies are promising 4k within the next few years, so going with the latest and greatest might be good investment -- even if it won't help on sunday.

Another reason why t-v's are so cheap in february and march is ---companies start to roll out the new inventory around this time, and that drives the older model price down even further---