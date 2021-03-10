Campus Carry Bill

Going on campus it's one of those controversial ideas the capital this year the man behind that idea getting the year full tied in a place where that one of the greatest impact peter you think dryness %hesitation ten o'clock at what i'm bob fosse nationally cat sleep had said bill that would force public colleges and universities to allow their staff to carry concealed handguns is a step closer to becoming law tonight in the full house of represented pass this bill earlier today sponsored by representative charlie collins this after a vote were collins headed to you see a that's where freshman honors college invited into a town hall meeting as part of the students semester long project armed gang violence care to force just your was there for the debate join us now live you see with more on this and jesse not too many people there are agreeing with the cult exactly why there were some supporters along with representative collins in the crowd it tonight but they were pretty hard to find a majority of the students staff and faculty %hesitation that were there tonight in the ceiling room only vehemently oppose the bill and had one very clear message the classroom is no place for a guide i would ask you to what extent is a national rifle association influencing your conclusion say he loud applause after nearly every question at a no holds barred hacked town hall meeting at u.

C.

A just hours after the house passed a bill that would force public colleges and universities to allow their staff to conceal carry more guns will not mean less shootings freshman max church while believes law enforcement should be the only ones armed on a campus he mentioned so few professors would actually be care you but a slaps a target on the back of every professor just because they could be they he has on the hill but as a father of students at the university of arkansas and say it phil collins believes his plan will help prevent mass killings even though almost every college and university in the state along with campus police opposes the bill if anybody wants kill our children college campuses i want to do everything i can to stop that from happening referral billy before it happens while guns on campus would scare some of those kids to switch to online class is the fact that i have to even lectured by someone carrying a gun just to go to work so makes me really scared to go to class other students would walk into a lecture head held high i feel safer honestly if i know there so i a media protection from %hesitation %hesitation yeah that's an understatement to keep but sophomore hunter bets appreciated the debate and encourages more schools to follow suit progression is only available whenever there's discussion and some told me they may not agree with representative collins but they do respect him for knowingly feeding himself to the wolves tonight or in this case the bears and the only institution it we %hesitation %hesitation who has come out in support of this bill is in springdale it it's the northwest had a goal institute the president is saying that he's in support of the bill because his campus that's about three hundred students is just too small to have entire police department to voted to ed but some of the students at the u.

C.

A town hall tonight said that the time and effort and money should go toward giving the smaller institutions their own police force instead of requiring it there staff and faculty or at least giving on the option to conceal carrie ann conway i'm just ignore right jesse thanks very much much