Police discover human remains during Sarah Everard search

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed human remains have been found in a woodland area in Kent, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of kidnap and later of murder.

Report by Alibhaiz.

