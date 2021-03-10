Robinson Beats Paris 2-3-17

Over in illinois.

Robinson hosting paris tonight, dylan dirks being honored before the game for surpassing one thousand career points.

After a robinson miss, the tigers on the move in transition and they would strike first up and away goes salem isaf.

Dirks dishes dimes after that, to bryston james in the post, turnaround quick two, ties the game all up.

More gift-giving for the home team, ethan white eyeballs mr. dirks, who pumps, then fires the fastball from the corner for three, robinson with the lead.

Isaf goes back quickly to work for the tigers as they find him again down low, paris looking to pull the upset on the road.

However that's a tall order, it's dirks again going to the hoop right here on wtwo.

The maroons went to the hoop early and often tonight as they get the big win over the tigers, 72 to 58 the final.

