BANNERS HONOR LOCAL BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONTRIBUTORS

((mike))you've probably heard the phrase ..

Your name up in lights.but what about your face and name on a banner?

That's exactly what has happened..

For several terre haute community leaders.in recognition of black history month..

Several people who have contributed to the city ..

Were honored with their own banners.two of the special ladies are..

Margaret taylor and florence m.

Cooper.

Today..

They were on hand..

As their banners were attached to poles in downtown terre haute.

<<margaret taylor- community advocate "they're honoring black history month and this flag will be here on the pole for remembrance of a lot of the work that i have given for the community."florence cooper- community advocate "i'm proud to have it done yeah but it's too cold out here for me.">>((mike))yes, it was a little cold out there..

And loud too...but that hammering was for a good cause.

If you want to see the..

History heritage heroes banners..

They are located at 7th and