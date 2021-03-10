Fatal Crash Claims Life Of OCU Faculty Member And Her Daught

Your everyday life."

Oakland city university is in mourning - after a faculty member and her daughter dies in a car accident.

O-c-u canceled classes today and offered counseling services instead -- giving the community time to make sense of this loss.

44news reporter chelsea koerbler joins us now with a look at how the crash victims are being remembered, chelsea?

It was definitely quiet and somber on ocu's campus this afternoon.

Students told me the loss of their professor and her daughter will likely be felt for months to come.

"for the first time since i've been here it's been quiet on campus that's just how much of an effect she had on the campus, on the students and staff."

Thursday evening doctor claudine cutchin and her daughter adelaide were killed in a car accident.

"it's very devastating, there were lots of tears today."

Doctor cutchin was a 23 year employee of oakland city university -- and most recently a professor of history.

To her students she was spunky, outgoing, and always spoke her mind.

"she always said if i ever hear the word exercise i will wash my mouth out with chocolate."

Her daughter adelaide -- just graduated from ocu in december 2016 and was planning to pursue her master's degree.

Classmates describe her as quiet but very intelligent.

But the one thing they took close notice of - was her relationship with her mom.

"it was one of those mother daughter relationships you only read about in books."

"her students benefited from her not only teaching them about her subject area but by her being, showing them what it looked like to be a great human being and what it was like to be a person who was going to go into the world and serve people."

But they will take things day by day as they continue to mourn the loss of two members of the oakland city university family.

"we're kind of all at a loss as to how to deal with this and trying to make decisions about how to move forward cause it's going to leave a really large hole here."

The university provost is still unsure whether or not classes will be canceled on monday.