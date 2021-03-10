Cubs trophy

((roscoe))cubs fans: the wait is almost over.three months after the world series win, the trophy is making its way to champaign.

It's going to be at the state farm center tomorrow.you need to have a ticket for the men's basketball game, and then be one of the first 500 people in line, in order to see it up close and get your picture taken with it.there will also be a special presentation on the floor during the game.but if you don't want to stand in line, you may still be able to catch a glimpse of it on your way in.

Kent brown - if you come in the west entrance, you'll be able to see it through the doors of the mannie jackson hall of fame area, get a little bit closer than what you'll see from seat in the arena.people will be able to take pictures for an hour and a half - from 1:30 to 3.that was decided by cubs management.

Leaders at the u of i say they're grateful fans get to take pictures at all, since that hasn't been allowed at all the stops.doors open at 1:30, but you can line up at the southwest entrance before that.after the presentation during the game, the trophy will be heading to indianapolis for another event.

((roscoe))what would it mean to you to see the cubs world series trophy?it's our sound off at six tonight.go to the wcia facebook page to post a comment.we'll read them later in the newscast.also coming up later in our top 3some things you probably don't know about this year's trophy.

