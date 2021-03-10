Doctors urge HPV Vaccine to reduce cervical cancer

Doctors say get the vaccine as early as 9 years old because kids immune is so robust

More than 4200 people will die each year of cervical cancer.

You're watching abc 4 news in don welcome back... a new study shows that the rate at which american women are dying from cervical cancer is growing... and that's despite that fact its one of the more preventable cancers.

Now, doctors are urging parents to get their children vaccinated... and do it at an early age.

Good4utah's surae chinn has more.

:07-:13 :52-1:00 i feel screenings and all that is very very important 39 year old carrie vandermeide has a 9 year old girl.

Carrie vandermeide, "i have a daughter who is younger i'm going to definitely have her get it."

Her daughter has already been to the doctor's office and is planning to get the h-p-v vaccine.

Doctors now know ninety-nine percent of cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus, or h-p-v.

That's scary i feel it's really important to catch it early.

Hpv is sexually transmitted.

Doctors recommend getting the vaccine as early as 9 years old....but some parents resist...thinking they're inviting their children to be sexually active...but doctors, including david cope at the ogden clinic in bountiful say...that's not it at all.

Dr. david cope, cope family medicine at the ogden clinic.

Controversy about giving it to them young because they're going to be exposed ...it's too bad really we are doing that to get the vaccine when their immune system can use the vaccine to build up and fight off the virus when they're exposed to it..

If your child does wait until 15 years old to get the vaccine they have to get 3 shots instead of 2 to reach the same efficacy.

250-thousand women in the u-s are living with cervical cancer...the american cancer society estimates there will be nearly 13-thousand new cases this year..and more than 4200 people will die from cervical cancer.

It's scary in this day and age when we have a vaccine that can prevent it and we can screen early and treat it it's unfortuante that it's even around at all surae chinn good4utah.

Don hpv is very common and can often go away on its own... but doctors say yearly exams and screenings