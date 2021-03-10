Chocolate bowls recipe

>> .

>> valentine's day is just around the corner and if you want to make a fun dessert for your kids, your loved one, emily is here and we're chaiking chocolate bowls that are so amazing.

Have i to say, you you had an experience last night, let's talk about it.

>> patience is not one of my virtues.

Have i many tbreat things about me but that is the no one of them.

And so i did these with two hot of chocolate.

And it literally exploded and sprayed wet chocolate everywhere.

All over my book that was sitting there, all over my chicken, my floor, my clothes, like everything.

>> but you took one for the team.

>> i did.

>> you now don't get your chocolate too hot.

>> .

This is almond bark, there are a lot of recipes you can do that are fancy, expensive chocolate.

I think that is too much for me, they make you double broil it to melt it and i don't have time for that i have four little kids.

I feed fast, easy and fun, this is almond bark i bought at harmon's and what i love is that it will cool in a room.

You don't even have to find room in your fridge, your freezer.

You can but you can also f you want to be patient, you can just leave it out.

So grab a balloon.

And then what we are going to do is you are just going to roll it in the chocolate it is something you can do with your kids which is what i am always on the lookout to find.

And then you just let it sit.

>> for how long.

>> as long as it takes to get hard.

>> which is usually, it just depends on.

>> it probably sat on my counter for 10 or 15 minutes.

>> oh my gosh, this is so much fun.

>> i love it.

>> and then will you just kind of, yeah, just like that.

>> cute.

>> and then you can do several of them.

But then what you do, we'll put these off to the side, is this is the finished one.

>> then you pop the balloon.

>>.

>> now i'm scared.

>> and does it just peel right out.

>> it peels right out.

>> there you go.

>> and then you have to be a little bit gentle, just kind of pull and if it doesn't come out the first time that's okay.

Just be gentle with it.

>> take your time.

>> yeah.

>> this is quite fragile, rate?

>> yeah, but i didn't break any last night.

>> which sim pressive.

If it has a hole at the bottom don't worry t really doesn't matter because you can put it on a plate and let it ooze out of the bottom which tastes really good.

>> which is amazing too.

>> you just throw it away.

It came out pretty nice.

I guess i had practice last night.

>> so you are going to be doing facebook live with us after the show so we can go even more detail with us.

>> then you fill it up with whipped cream.

So grab the whipped cream over there.

And then just stuff it full, do you it.

>> oh my gosh, this is so exciting.

>> just like.

Then you just put fresh berries on top.

>> oh my gosh.

>> stick them on the top, it looks so like fancy.

>> and it's haley, right?

>> yes, it is, of course it is.

>> you're good and then you just keep going.

So we can do another one and you just fill it up and they sit and they cool.

>> how easy.

>> this is so great.

>> i want to try to get this off.

I will let you work on it.

>> talk about what is happening over here.

>> so that is a cup i had float.

All it is is cherry seven up, ice cream and i cut some red vines and put them in as a straw.

And it will foam out the top and go everywhere which is kind of fun so just be ready for that.

>> how fun.

Oh my gosh where do people find some more of you and your recipes.

>> instagram for the impatient, impulsive place to find me because that is what i do all day.

Long eemi, emi, emi28.

And if you are more patient check out my blog where my wild things are.com.

>> i love that.

>> thank you.

>> these will be on the facebook live segment after the show.

>>.

>> thank you.

>> you're welcome.

>> we'll