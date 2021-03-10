Bridge Street: Influence of Superheroes 2.6.2017

Dr. Tanya Gesek joins Bridge Street to talk about a new study that links superheroes to aggression in young children.

>> tenesha: batman, superman and wonder woman usually play the good guys but the justice league may not be the best influence on your kids.

>> sistina: dr. tanya gesek, we've been talking about this for a while.

>> there are decades of research that has thr treed to look at aggressive television.

We want to understand the impact of this on our children so we can properly parent.

>> sistina: what do we do?

If your little one loves wonder woman or superman or batman how do you parent to positively give them reenforcements of the superheroes?

>> we were talking, the visual aspect of these movies, the last thing you take home is the message, the spectacular destructive themes that we remember, i think that's the case for our young children especially who miss that message and lose that message.

I think one of the important things that you could take out of this is not to ban.

I don't really ever recommend banning anything.

But you know being able to teach moderation, well to provide moderation in showing these movies but taking the opportunity to before the movie even happens to sit down with your children and talk about the message and make sure that they are prime to pay attention to the nice attributes of the super hero they are watching on the screen.

>> tenesha: what surprised me the most is that most of the kids they found were less likely to stand up for their friends who were being bullied who were watching these movies who were playing on i guess the violent skills part of it.

>> that is not the part the kids are learning.

We are seeing that the big scenes and the big destruction and the standing-up-for quality that is highlighted.

Where it's not surprising that they don't receive these values.

>> sistina: teaching them good from bad, superhero batman who is doing good, right, it's confusing as an adult.

I have trouble explains it yet alone -- >> absolutely.

You have to know your own child.

I first came upon this story, i chuckled.

My son loves superheroes and he's probably the less violent child on the planet.

You have to understand your own child's temperament.

It is not about banning, but having the conversation, what do we learn from this movie and what do we want to take away from it?

>> is there a good age that kids could start watching these films?

Some of them like the more action based real life, where you have the actual actors and not the cartoon or comics, are a little more intense.

Is there an age range for parents to look out for?

>> there is.

Tv shows don't necessarily come with guidelines.

If you are a child and you can sit down and have a conversation and they can show you they understand what the message is and what the proper moral of the story is i think then you can probably feel safe showing them the show, then you know they can have that conversation afterwards.

>> sistina: great idea.

Speaking of utopia, julie hobbs says it's a hustle sweetheart.

I think it's kind of funny.

98.

Anyway.