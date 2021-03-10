Bridge Street: Host Chat 2.6.2017

Sistina and TeNesha talk about Syracuse basketball's coach 1,000th win, the Super Bowl, including Lady Gaga's halftime performance, and much more.

>> tenesha: good morning, central new york, thank you for watching "bridge street" i'm tenesha murphy, alongside sistina giordano.

How are you?

>> sistina: i'm great.

How about that game?

>> tenesha: how about that game.

>> sistina: let's backtrack to boeheim's big game.

Whether you see it that way are not, doesn't matter if it counts but it counts, our town our rules.

>> tenesha: our town our rules yes yes yes.

That tee shirt is going on sale this week.

What an amazing accomplishment.

Official or unofficial, i have a soft spot for coach boeheim.

He's been part of our lives.

Came to our wedding, our children, i was speaking to julie and a lot of coaches, players, moms of players, everyone is reaching out to them congratulating them.

And a good win for su.

They beat florida -- virginia.

>> sistina: they did beat florida but now they beat virginia.

Everyone is saying now maybe they're a contender,.

>> tenesha: and julie can you please bring all that support to the louisville game.

>> sistina: monday the 13th.

>> tenesha: next monday.

Please come out for that game bring all your support for coach boeheim, we need it for louisville.

>> sistina: that game is in louisville.

>> tenesha: yes.

>> sistina: so w we got to get to the big game here.

The patriots came for the win, they were playing to win it was almost like they gave up, but they got too cocky and brady -- with a team like brady and belichick, you never rest you know?

Texas i didn't understand what hashtag the goat meant.

So i got to work today and asked our producer eric talbot mean, what does the goat mean?

He said what?

The greatest of all time.

Tom brady.

>> sistina: made history, set records in more ways than one.

>> tenesha: here is his mom who has been battling an illness for 18 months.

This is the first game she's been to.

All season.

>> sistina: i don't like the patriots but they came back and won.

>> tenesha: instant classic.

First time ever overtime.

Listen i do have a cool story for you since you don't like tom brady.

>> sistina: he's cute, but i don't like him.

>> tenesha: little bit of a cheater.

Did you hear he had his game jersey stolen?

True story.

>> sistina: his karma.

It always comes back folks!

>> tenesha: he said, robert i can't find my jersey!

He said look for it on the internet.

He walked out of the stadium and somebody said, do you is ever find your jersey he said no.

>> sistina: he didn't have to inflate or de38th those deinflae footballs.

Lady gaga, i couldn't believe it.

>> sistina: i wanted to watch her show over and over.

>> tenesha: phenomenal.

About america.

No politics were in it in my opinion.

>> sistina: she sort of touched on it but did it in such a classy way.

>> tenesha: it was kind of hidden.

All of her songs are kind of about social issues.

>> sistina: whok you are.

>> tenesha: embracing who you are.

>> sistina: what about when she said hi mom hi dad.

No matter how old you are, you always want your parents to -- you're proud of y where yoursel- i didn't know that song a million reasons was her song.

That she wrote it and sang it.

My favorite was at the end, super bowl 51, she dropped the mic and caught the football.

>> tenesha: i can't believe she caught that football.

Was that real?

That was amazing.

>> sistina: she jumped and everything!

I want to know what she jumped into.

>> tenesha: real quick our commercial picks.

We'll have a big segment on this later in the show.

My favorite was the sprint commercial.

The dad pitches his car over the ledge and fakes his death, this is the only thing i can do to get out of my cell phone contract.

>> sistina: and honda made them talk.

Bmy favorite was jimmy kimmel.

And his yearbook.

Do you still have your old yearbook photos?

>> tenesha: what?

>> sistina: i'm unrecognizable.

>> tenesha: the we should bring them in.

You would never recognize me.

The best part for me was when the sprint guy says you don't have to fake your own death and then the son goes, isn't that illegal?

And dad goes, who are you, the police?

>> sistina: even when you don't want them to stop talking.

We're going to talk about other commercials we loved from this year's big game but before we do, we want to bring in meteorologist kate thornton.

>> kate: from what i caught up on this morning, our floor director melissa she showed me the mr. clean one.

>> sistina: mr. clean you can clean my house any day.

Oh my gosh!

>> kate: i don't mind -- >> sistina: now somebody tweeted out