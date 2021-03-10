Monday Motivation: Ways to Be More Innovative

Loria Oliver, Co-Founder of The Tot Tote, joins Fox 16 Good Day to share ways you can be more innovative and bring your personal creations to life.

((susanne)) in today's monday motivation we want to inspire you to bring your personal creations to life.

Loria oliver, co- founder of "the tot tote" joins us this morning to share ways you can be more innovative.

Loria w.

Oliver co founder of the tot tote, motivation monday the segment will motivate you to try your idea and be innovative3 ideas on how to motivate yourself to develop your idea:1.

Let go of fear.

Fear can be paralyzing for some of us.

Don't let it be.2.

Prove your concept.

Does it help you?

If your idea helps you or your family solve a problem, maybe it can help others too.

3.

Think big and think success is possible.

Are you thinking big enough?

It's a cool start