What Schools Are Doing to Help Save Lives

>> drug overdoses can be a difficult thing to talk about, especially when it's happening to teenagers here in utah schools.

We have a school nurse here to talk about students in stress from opiods.

Thank you for being here.

>> thank you.

>> this is a top topic for a lot of parents.

What's the difficulties with this topic?

>> i think the hard thing is that we don't like to talk about drug abuse or drug overdose, especially not in children.

And that's what we're dealing with right now.

>> sure.

And how big of a problem is this that we're dealing with here in utah.

>> it's an extremely hard problem, i think, that it on the increase and we're seeing a lots community.

>> sure.

You have a lot of kids who are working or taking these drugs, and something that you're trying to prepare for in the school district to be able to help respond to this.

How do you do that?

>> first thing that the canyons district is doing is getting that arecan is all -- narcan in our schools which is medication that reverses the effects of the opiod over dose.

>> is this is it here?

>> it is.

And the district is putting these kits together and having them in every school that we have so that we're prepared to ceept kids safe.

>> this is something new that the school district is doing?

>> it is.

We picked them up friday.

And the nurses are in the process of doing the training for the staff and getting them in all of our schools.

>> you have the narcan coming to schools.

What does it do?

>> well, what it does is it reverses the effects of an opiod overdose and works on the brain chemicals and this is what needs to be given if someones that an overdose from an opiod or heroin.

>> you have the kit here.

Can you show me what we're looking at?

>> sure.

The things in the kit.

This is the medication.

The canyons district has chose to do asnasal medication because that's the easiest to give.

Then we have a cpr mask that's available for the person who is doing the recovering.

>> the administrator?

>> no.

You just put had in their nose and administer it.

But you need to be ready to do cpr.

So we have this mask and gloves for the person trained to give the medication.

>> it looks like this is something the district is saying this a big issue we need to take action on.

Why is that important?

>> it's important for the district to keep our kids safe.

We don't anticipate needing to use this, but we want to have it there in case we do.

Just like with with the aeds.

Recently a school nurse a.

Long with staff, went ahead and they had to use an aed on a student.

>> and what is that?

>> the automated external defib.

A student went into cardiac arrest.

>> never want to have to use these.

But just in case.

If people want to find out more about the work you're doing in the canyon school district with drug and opiod overdoses where do they go to get for information?

>> we'd tell them to go to our website.

>> and we'll have a link to that on our website at good4utah.com.

Susan tibbetts, thank you forgiving us an idea of what you're