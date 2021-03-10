What You Need To Know About the Latest Tax Scam

It's tax time, and apparently it might be scam time as well.

The w-2 forms were sent out at the end of january and scammers have wasted no time going after your information.

Here are the warnings.

Good morning, ro toddbert.

Is teemz like nothing is off the table for scammers.

>> this is a variation of what we call a ceo scam.

In this case the scammers sends a message to someone in the hr department claiming to be the ceo or another executive and requests a list of employees and all of their w-2 information to be sent to them.

>> is this new or is this an old thing?

>> it's a variation of one they've been doing for a while.

The i ira has warned they're including a wire fraud transfer scam as well.

They're questioning the w-2s and money.

And some companies are paying up because they think the ceo needs to send this information.

>> what can we do to protect our information, protect our security, and protect that cash that they're looking for?

>> the best way to protect that cash is to file your tax returns early.

The irs tracks returns by social security numbers and if you put yours in first the second one with your social security number will be rejected.

File early.

>> if you beat the scammers they'll catch it there.

>> is there anything else we can look forward to if we're not good at filing early?

>> no.

Keep an eye on it and make sure if you get a letter from the irs you go to the identity theft website which will give you recourse on what to do, how to report it and make a plan to recover your identity.

>> what can hr departments do?

>> really you need to verify that it's the ceo actually sending the e-mail.

Make sure that the requests are legitimate.

It's kind of weird to have somebody say send us a copy of all of w-2s.

Stop and think before you respond and send that information.

>> that's a good idea across the board because people are out there being clever.

>> definitely.

>> let's talk about the website.

So identity theft.

Will they reverse it for you?

>> when gow to the website, they have various options and one of them su believe there's been a fraudulent tax return filed.

If you click on that it will take you to a form that will you have fill out the irs form to claim that you've had a fraught lent return and help gow through that.

The process, though, depends on the irs.

>> which sometimes they can be a stickinger, right?

>> yes.

