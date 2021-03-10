MSDH reports 437 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths including two in Harrison County.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 437 new coronavirus- cases and 11 new deaths,- - - - including two in harrison - county.

- the statewide total stands at - 298,445 cases and 6,845 deaths.- - - - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.

- - - - hancock county has 3,562 cases- and 78 deaths.- - - - harrison county is at 16,962- total cases and now 290 deaths.- - jackson county has 12,784 cases- and 234 deaths.

- - stone county has 1,738 cases an- 29 deaths.- george county has 2,329 cases - and 45 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 4,232 total cases and 132 - - - -