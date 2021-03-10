Rokerthon3 call to action

Chance to get a familiar face from our nbc family back here to alaska..

If you don't remember -- he paid channel 2 a visit in 2015..

"we are going to have al help us with the weather here.

So as far as our temperatures across the anchorage metro area, it's pretty homogenious isn't it?

Here at the station it's 32/33.

Is that jber?

J-b- e-r.

Joint base elmendorf richardson.

Oh, alright.

They've been combining their forces lately.

I got to say it kinda sounds like almost like a rapper.

Well, i'm sure there are some people that rap on that base."

Mr. al roker from today is kicking off his third rokerthon..

This time storming into the madness.

His first year -- he completed a record-setting 34-hour weather broadcast.

His second year - he broadcast the weather from 50 states in one week..

This time, he's hitting college campuses across america..

So here's how you get him here..

They're asking college students to show their school spirit and tell today why al roker should do a live weather forecast from your campus and what guinness world record you'd like to break with al during his visit!

We're talking pep rally's, an iconic bar on campus, maybe an old time hallowed tradition -- whatever makes your campus special - they want to know.

They're encouraging college students to submit a video showing why their school has the most school spirit and al just may come to your neck of the woods!

You have a few weeks to get this lined up..

The deadline to submit a video is february 24th.

Go to today.com slash rokerthon.

