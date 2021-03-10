Abortion Bill - What about the father?

"we need to be much more thoughtful and careful about the way we treat women."

((bob)) a new law in arkansas- that bans the most common procedure used in second-trimester abortions- is making international headlines.

Supporters believe the law benefits the unborn baby... opponents believe it punishes the mother.

But there's a third life involved: the father.

Jessiif you dig deeper into the language of the law... the husband of a woman having this type of abortion could prevent her from having it... even if he raped her.

That's the part giving arkansas international attention.one law maker wishes she could turn off the spotlight.

Joyce elliott/(d) little rock)) "what if we said to men before you can have a vasectomy..."state senator joyce elliot calls it outrageous how lawmakers can dictate what women do with their bodies.

One new law in particular comes to mind that bans dismemberment abortion.

Joyce elliott/(d) little rock))"i just find it interesting that we think we are qualified to do this work."

The law goes even further to say something many didn't realize.

Joyce elliott/(d) little rock))"it was not something that was talked about on the senate floor."

A clause buried in the new law states the husband of a woman having this type of abortion- if he's the baby's father- could sue the doctor to keep his wife from going ahead with the procedure... even if he raped her.

Senator elliott says she read it but couldn't do anything about it.

Joyce elliott/(d) little rock))"if we cannot make headway on something like an exception for rape and incest than i think it just felt kind of fruitless to make some sense out of the rest of what was in the bill."

Another woman in the arkansas senate supports the new law.

Missy irvin/(r) mountain view))"i think a woman does have control over her own body, but when you have created a life, you created a life with someone else.

I believe that life within the womb has its own rights."

That's why state senator missy irvin is also cosponsoring another bill that would prohibit women from having an abortion based solely on the unborn baby's sex. Senator irvin says eight states have passed similar legislation involving sex selection abortion.

The bill is scheduled to go before a house committee tomorrow.

