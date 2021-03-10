Man Charged With Human Trafficking After Being Found With Missing Memphis Teen

... after a man was accused of trafficking her teenage daughter.

Brandon: that 17-year-old ... had been missing -- but now is home safe.

Hernando mississippi police found the teenager in a car sunday with this man - 32-year-old darnell davis.

Katina: local 24's brad broders ... spoke to the mother and joins us live in frayser.

Brad ... how is the daughter?

Brad: brandon and katina - that mother said her daughter is struggling emotionally but said she'll eventually be o-k after some counseling.

Tonight - that parent is furious - accusing memphis police investigators of dropping the ball - not taking her missing person report seriously.

This man - 32-year- old darnell davis - faces several charges in desoto county mississippi - including human trafficking - contributing to the delinquency of a minor and traffic violations.

The victim's mother claims the man came to the teenager's house last week pretending to be a classmate and took her.

Memphis police put out a city watch friday - saying the 17-year-old was last seen wednesday morning - and was off her medication.

Hernando police said mississippi authorities were alerted this weekend to be on the lookout of a car davis' could be driving - and that the teenager could be inside.

Sunday afternoon - hernando police arrested davis on a traffic stop at i-55 near i-69 - and a h-p-d captain said the missing 17-year-old girl and other people were inside the car.

Tonight - that mother contends m-p-d didn't do enough initially.

Gena hodges/mother of victim: "laughed in my face and said its just a typcial runaway case, a typical runaway case when i tell you tell you my child is taken because she just doesnt run away - my door was left open, my child was taken because you should listen to mothers, we know what's wrong with our children and what's right with our children."

Brad: a m-p-d spokesperson said the department issued a city watch after additional investigation and new information surfaced.

Hernando police leaders said they expect davis will also face federal charges.

Davis is being is currently beheld on a one million dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in court march eighth in desoto county.

Reporting live in frayser - brad broders - local 24 news.

Brandon: thanks, brad ... two weeks ago ... a major human trafficking operation by the tennessee bureau of investigation lead to more than 40 arrests or citations in the memphis area.

Undercover agents posted ads on backpage dot com...and over 3 days...more than 8- thousand texts and phone calls were exchanged.

Former mata c-e-o ronald garrison was one of the people caught trying to solicit sex.

In response ... the memphis city council is requested audit of mata to ensure tax dollars were not misused.

Katina: