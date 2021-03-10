Study reveals lack of affordable housing

"Prices are set by supply and demand, so we need increased housing supply if we're going to level the price of housing,” said council member George Leventhal, Montgomery County Council.

Tasmin: after two years, a study on montgomery county's rental housing market is near completion.

Whag's emilie ikeda explains its implications.

<<emilie ikeda reporting: in a county with an a-m-i, or average median income, hovering around 100-thousand dollars -- living the "good life" seems pretty feasible... but a recent study shows otherwise... caroline mccarthy, division chief for research and special projects with montgomery county planning department: "the one thing we found is that the population of rental housing in montgomery county is really diverse.

As you saw on the blog, we have a gap at the low end of the market as well as the high end of the market."

Emilie ikeda reporting: take a look at renters making more than 115-thousand dollars annually -- the county is short 13-thousand units appropriately priced for this demographic... creating a downward pressure on less affluent renters... those making less than 28-thousand dollars a year see a shortage of 20,000 units... council member george leventhal, montgomery county council: "the lack of affordable housing is one of our biggest policy challenges in montgomery county.

The county council asked the planning board to can take to maintain the existing affordable housing, and the availability of that housing."

Emilie ikeda reporting: the examination of appropriate pricing for rental housing has been underway for several years now... so far, the results show a need for things like preserving existing housing options, while of course, producing more... council member george leventhal, montgomery county council: "prices are set by supply and demand, so we need increased housing supply if we're going to level the price of housing."

Emilie ikeda reporting: the number of renters is growing -- right now, about 30 percent of housing stock is utilized by renters.

Caroline mccarthy, division chief for research and special projects with montgomery county planning department: "we have a diverse population and a diverse work force, so we want to give people opportunities to live reasonable distances from their jobs."

"the study's results are expected to be finalized over the next couple of weeks, and then will council."

Emilie ikeda reporting: the rental market has its greatest surplus of options for households earning 50 to 100 percent a-m-i.

In montgomery county, emilie ikeda, whag news.

>> tasmin: the recommendation s of the rental housing study will offer mainly short-term solutions instead of strategies with