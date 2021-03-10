Raising awareness for suicide prevention one hug at a time

Money for suicide prevention after losing his friend just weeks ago.

And he's bringing a whole lot of happy to people all across the country in the process.

Wdbj7's caitlin francis has the good news here at home.

Francis: launcelot devault is in california today - he's been on a once in a lifetime road trip trying to bring smiles to strangers - and raise money for a cause that's near and dear to his heart.

Sot: "a friend of mine from childhood, a family friend, actually took his own life.

It kind of took me by surprise.

It felt really kind of unreal, and it hit me kind of hard."

Francis: his friend, timothy, passed away just a couple of weeks ago, and since then, launcelot is doing something called the hug a human challenge - where he literally stops and hugs people he doesn't know - just to spread a little kindness and happiness.

Francis stand up: "and he's capturing the whole journey - through selfies and cell phone videos - and posting them to social media."

Sot: "you never know what could be the difference, in somebody, you know that could really turn somebody's day around, just having a nice conversation or hugging someone.

Francis: his mom is making a donation for each hug he gives along the way - and he's planning on making a donation to charity for suicide prevention.

And he's asking people to join him in these acts of kindness.

Sot: "it doesn't necessarily have to be hugs, but i am encouraging people on twitter to just try to go out of their way like even in just tiny ways to try and just make someone else smile, because it's really really easy."

Francis: and he wants people who may be struggling to know there's always hope, and there's always someone who cares -- even if they're a stranger.

Caitlin francis