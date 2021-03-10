Education Matters: Helping A Peer

A 5th grader who is always helping others is now getting huge support from her fellow classmates in a time of need.

Roaming through the hallways--this 5th grader-- loves striking up conversation.she's a familiar face around crystal hill elementary.

Sidney-- is known to put a smile on people's face.

Sidney "i have to take requests almost every single day."those are the duties of the school body president-- a title she proudly holds.students ask her to bring in extra sports equipment-- and-- sidney "scentsy's for the bathrooms to make them smell better."sidney "i've been in there myself, and no."yeah-- she feels for her fellow classmates and does what she can for them!but this time around-- everyone at school wanted to do something for sidney.

Sidney"some people don't even know me, and they just raised all this money for me and i'm just happy."sidney was born with a mild case of spina bifida and bilateral hand anomolies.her mother heather-- says a myloelectric prosthetic for her arm-- would help sidney care for her self in so many ways that are-- currently-- not possible.heather blackwell/mother"brushing her hair and fixing up her own toothbrush to brush her teeth with."a prosthetic arm will also make writing--and drawing artwork easier for sidney.

As you can see-- it hasn't stopped this little girl from doing the things she loves.sidney"i don't really care what other people say about me because i'm going further than i ever thought i would."heather blackwell/mother"they didn't look at her like she was different.

And that's something a lot of kids do these days."what these kids did-- was help sidney get closer to reaching 20- thousand dollars for a prosthetic arm she is excited to get.sidney"i'm telling this to every disabled person in the world watching this, they can go far."

