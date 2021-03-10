Glovas family coaching tree at Wilson

A bit coming into tonight... ...allen, 20-0...have been on a mission all season......ad lib sot toss... <>andy stephens"i have the utmost resect for doug and what he does and i just think we need to focus on those two, but not become overwhelmed with those two, because they do have some other good players on that team, or they wouldn't be in the position they're in.

So it's got to be a team effort.

We've got to pay attention to every guy they have and be prepared."

Highlights tonight at 10.after starring for the wilson warriors and desales, sondrine glovas wasn't ready to leave the game of basketball.

Following in her father's footsteps, sondrine is on the sideline now as wilson's coach, coming full circle.

Johnny mangano has the story.

It's a family affair at wilson area high school...sondrine glovas coaches the girls...her father mike leads the boys... "he coached me from when i was in second grade up until i graduated and then he went to all my games in college""she basically said that i did a lot of talking all the time and she just listened and now she's enjoying the opportunity to coach and to talk."after a season with southern lehigh, sondrine came back home."she's been involved in basketball her whole life so coaching was a great opportunity for her to get started and then coming back to your alma mater, there's emotion about that."sondrine scored 1,484 points in her wilson career.

No one-boys or girls-has come close to that mark.

Just seven years later, sondrine is on the sideline and has had to adapt."it's different.

It's a completely different set of girls.

There's a different work ethic and just seeing when i started coaching and how they were and how they reacted to me was also part of the transition."

Mike has helped his daughter with the transition and the two work together as well outside of the gym so they're around each other a lot and the friendly competiveness comes out sometimes."it's all in good fun and he'll say something, like, you should push your practice back and i said well we have the better record , we shouldn't have to move,"records aside, mike is proud of sondrine and can't wait to see if sondrine's wilson coaching career is just as good as her wilson playing career."i'm just looking for her to spread her wings and grow.

I'm so proud of what she's doing.

It's exciting to watch."

