>> he's a musician, a singer, a best selling art irs, he's an actor, can't he do?

Harry connick, jr., have you seen the show?

>> i love his show.

I watch it all the time.

>> it's incredible.

>> and you and i were talking about it, such a great mix of so many things.

He has so much planned for february.

Is he joining us live this morning, harry connick, can you hear us?

>> i hear you fine.

>> how are you?

What is going on in february?

>> well, we're really, really excited.

First of all, let me say thanks for having me.

I love visiting y'all out there.

It is nice to be with you on our tv show.

February is going to be great, this weak we have a mardi gras sweep stake, i have a mardi gras parade that i started in new orleans and there is a big party afterwards, it is the biggest party i think i have ever been to if you watch the show every day this week there will be a secret word on your tv screen.

If you enter that secret word on my facebook page, you are eligible to win a trip to new orleans to come hang out with me and watch my orpheu s parade and go to the orphe after es ka pait, make sure you watch every day t will be a great time.

>> how exciting.

You also have friday turn off the cameras episode.

What is that?

>> so as everybody knows, when you see a television show they have these giant cameras in there.

We wanted to be the first to try shooting the entire show on smartphones.

So we took all the cameras out.

And all the camera operators are running around with these smartphones and it feels like we're just hanging out in my& living room it is a very dirve kind of feel to the show.

Very up close and personal and really cool.

It's never been done on television on an unscripted daytime show.

So we're excited.

It's going to be a fun week.

>> we're watching video of it right now.

It's so fun, reagan, would we dare to do that?

>> i don't know, turn off the cameras and just the phones.

>> how do you like hosting, do you envoy the show?

>> it's so fun.

For me it's like hosting a party.

Sometimes you know who is is coming.

Sometimes people come and crash the party.

There's great music.

You get to meet people you have never met before.

People that have inspiring stories, people that can tell you something that you will learn from.

And we celebrate all of the amazing values that we have across this country.

Values like family, values like community, this is is a tough time for everybody.

A little bit of a confusing time so i wanted my show to reflect all of the positive things about our country, to bring us together, and hosting a show like that is a great honor for me.

And i'm having the time of my life.

>> well, it's fun, i get to watch you in the afternoons and you have so many fun things from kid tricks and music.

What is your favorite part of your job, when are you hosting, what is the favorite part.

>> a segment called leading ladies, have i wirm from all over the country on who most of them haven't been really recognized.

But he had have done incredible things.

They have incredible accomplishments and i love allowing them to tell their story.

And i come home after these shows and talk to my wife and my daughters and i say boy, you won't believe who i met today.

Just extraordinary women.

So that's my personal favorite part of the show.

>> february is a huge month on harry.

Everybody, you can watch it right here on in utah on abc weekdays at 3 ok clo.

Harry, what is the-- on tv.

>> see you there, thanks for having me.

>> i wanted to come.

>> i want him to coming on