>> next week is valentine's day an nicea was just saying that her husband doesn't like to take her out because it's too crowded.

You don't even need to go out.

Chef eric and bon from harmons and we're talking about the wonderful delightful fondue that you can do in your own home and make it like a little paradise.

>> that's right.

>> it is so exciting.

They brought so many things to dip into the fondue.

>> it is just fun.

>> it is just fun, fun due.

>> it is fun-do and the chocolate, this time ofier with the valentines.

>> that's right.

So we're making a simp is el chocolate fondue, you can add all sorts of stuff and the recipe is online.

You can add peanut butter.

You can put a bunch of stuff.

>> nutella is really good too.

>> you can make it come together.

So online the recipe, have i it traditional where you are steaming the milk or heating the milk on a stove top but you can actually just put it in the microwave, two minutes.

And then you're just going to chop your chocolate up.

I'm using a local chocolate.

We have utah so blessed with having probably the most artisan chocolate makers in the country.

>> that's incredible.

And look how pretty the package is.

You can get all of this at harmons.

>> absolutely.

>> and you have these little guys is what you did.

>> i used-- this is actually french chocolate here.

We'll talk about that in a minute.

We're going to finish our fondue.

We heated up the cream and the milk.

We were's going let it sit.

>> if we stir it we will cool down the cream and we want the cream to actually get that out.

>> and melt that chocolate.

>> that's smart.

>> if you want a real, a faster way, just have your chocolate in the fondue pot.

And add your hot milk to it.

Let it sit for a minute and then whip it right up.

>> it's ready to go.

>> it's ready to go.

>> i can't believe how easy it is.

Fondue, every time i see it or think about it i think it's complicated but its he easy.

>> super easy.

>> if you are prepared.

>> how long will i let this sit here.

>> we will let it sit for five minutes and then slowly stir.

>> if you overstir it, it is going to break.

As soon as it comes over and starts looking velvety and nice and shinny.

That's when it stops.

>> beautiful.

>> you can add a little bit of peanut butter, a couple of tablespoons.

>> and then get excited about all the things you theed to put in your fondue.

I feel like this is an idea segment.

>> yeah.

>> all the things we're putting in here.

There is bacon.

>> you have to have bacon.

>> pound cake.

>> pineapple.

>> some fresh strawberries.

>> wait a minute s that, i will do this right now.

Is that a cookie?

>> that is a cookie.

>> that is a harmons pumpkin chocolate chip cookie.

>> and i'm putting that in the chocolate.

>> you need to do that.

>> i thought that would be exciting withness that will be amazing.

>> harmons.

Okay, there is another thing too.

Is this cheese.

>> this is cheese.

>> he said yes, try it with what chocolate is that.

>> this is a chocolate out of france du lce a white chocolate.

They take milk solid, pull them out, toast them and put them back in, so this is like werthers, give it a taste.

>> so this is a goat cheese.

>> right.

>> and then i will taste with the du lce.

>> that might be the best chocolate cheese pairing on the entire planet.

>> why is that so good?

>> i know.

>> really.

>> that's what i want to do and can make fondue with that.

>> you can.

>> you have to add just a little bit more cream because it has more milk solids than other things in it.

Than just the dark chocolate.

>> i learned so much from lar mondays.

>> the cheese section is so, so good.

>> and fondue on valentines, that's a gift in itself, right?

>> it is.

>> you showed up and you had this already ready for you girlfriend, boyfriend, whatever, fondue and then maybe just a beautiful flower arrangement.

>> and your flowers are gorgeous.

>> this made me get in the mood for valentine's day, i was feeling grouchy about it valentine's day, oh well.

This is so fun but i love all the things in here.

This recipe that aaron made will be on our website go to good for utah.com or call the recipe hotline.

081-975-4443, harmons will make your valentine's day special.

>> thank you so much.

>> can i not wait to try every single one of these little things in here.

>> you're making our day.

>> we'll try it.

>> okay.

>> coming up next, now is the best time ever to buy or sell a home.

