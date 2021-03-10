Boat Show Wave Runner

Outside and we're going to check in with her.

>> michelle, you are inside talking about the boat show.

Adam and i are outside, i know it's a little bit rainy out here, adam, but thank you so much for bringing the latest and greatest, everything you will b& seeing at the boat show, you get a sneak peek here right now, what are we sitting on?

>> we're sitting on a compare of yamaha vxf and vxr watercraft, both have 180 horsepower, high performance, reliable yamaha watercraft.

>> have wave run ires changed over the last couple of years, if you have one, maybe you need the newest, latest and greatest.

Definitely with yamaha introducing ride a few years ago, innovated the whole reverse and breaking-- braking system, four-stroke, definitely innovative.

>> will my husband still go too fast and try to knock me off.

>> for sure, definitely for sure.

>> so they have a lot pov we are.

>> definitely.

>> are these the same or do you like one more than the other?

>> one is the vxr and one will be the vxf.

One will have a little bit different seating configure raise, a little bit more sporting than the other.

Both will have about the same speed.

>> what makes yamaha a brand that you see and you think i want that?

>> definitely reliability, family fun, safety, reliability for sure though.

>> let's hop off and go see the boat that you brought.

You mentioned family fun.

Now grab that microphone.

Sorry about that.

Grab that microphone.

You mentioned family fun, that's really what the boat show is all about.

>> definitely, family fun, summer, get the family together, out on a beat, you kind of get away from technology.

Great time to get with the family.

>> adam, check this out.

It's so cool.

Tell me about the boat.

>> this is our brand new 21 footer for 2017, going to be a limited, so it will have all your upgraded features, our new keel, articulating keel, definitely feasm fun, safety, number one in safety, access able for the kids.

>> you mentioned safety a couple of times, why, i mean other than the obvious reasons, why is that so important for families.

>> well, really, i mean you don't have the exposed lower units.

You don't have anything, anything to hurt the kids, it's all jet propelled.

Super safe.

Allows to you have this accessible rear platform, really good for kids.

>> adam, do you ski on this boat or is this a cruiser?

>> no, definitely a ski boat, you've got a couple of different tow points on the back and up on the tower.

>> but can you sit right in here and put your skis on.

>> this is where you would put all your skis on.

You can't sit back here when are you operating the boat but definitely leisurely you could sit there for sure.

>> okay.

When are you operating the boat you have to be up in there and don't complain at people who are wake boarding right here.

>> for sure.

>> don't tell them how to do it.

>> no.

>> what are you bringing to the boat show.

>> we will bring all of our 21 foot line, 24, 242xs, all of our wave runners, our brand new innovative ex series, low budget, our new high performance gp series.

72 mile an hour fastest highest performing watercraft on the market.

>> and what is so cool is you get to get up close and personal.

You get to get in the boat, check it out and see if it's right for you at the boat show.

>> for sure.

>> you will be there.

It starts on thursday, kicks off at 2:00 and runnings sunday through the south town expo center.

The boat show, all the information will be on our website.

Go and say i had to adam.

I would get up there by you, adam lost his microphone, but we'll stay down here