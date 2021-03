Slippery roads may have played a role in a crash in northern Lackawanna County this morning.

It happened on spangenburg road in jefferson township.

The driver lost control of her car, and went off the road.

Emergency crews on the scene tell eyewitness news the roads were icy at the time of the wreck.

The driver