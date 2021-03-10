The World of Jan Brett

First of several adult recess programs friday night.

It just opened at the oshkosh public museum.

Anthony is there this morning.hello.

>> anthony: good morning.

We are at the oshkosh public museum.

Jan brett exhibit.

I'm learning about that.

I'm here with the marketing and membership coordinator.

Carla, tell us about this brand-new exhibit.

It just opened on saturday.

>> guest: just opened.jan brett is an incredible children's author and illustrator.

You will see on the walls her original paintings that then were turned into the illustrations for her.

Incredible books.

15 books illustrated in this exhibit.

>> anthony: you have multiple rooms in this exhibit.

It's pretty big.

It goes that way into this way.

Different stations.>> guest: we have multiple inspiration stations.

We have three areas where you can sit down and read jan brett's books.

We have interactive stations where you can play with an arc and try to load it up with the animals without tipping.

We have a snow station.

There's two videos were jan brett is talking.

It teaches you how to draw.

>> anthony: what's really interesting is the way this is set up on the wall.you have a bigger picture showing the cover of the book.

Below that, these are the actual pictures that make up the book.

>> guest: that's right.

These are her original paintings that she started out with when she was writing the book.

These paintings were turned into the illustrations for each of the books.

>> anthony: i asked earlier if she draws the pictures before the book or do you think she has the idea beforehand and then draws the pictures.

Which is what do you think?

>> guest: i have a feeling she gets an idea or inspiration for the book and then the pictures and the story line, off of that.

>> anthony: jan brett is currently putting together books.

She is a current author.

The kids are enjoying this.

Grade school.

>> guest: and preschool as well.

We have over 20 schools signed up to come on a field trip.

Many more calling every day.

>> anthony: market is at one of the fun stations.

>> guest: one of her books is the three snow bears.

You can act out the book or make up your own scene with this fun station.

>> anthony: behind your couch.

An area to sit and read the books.

A few of the books are back here.

This is kind of like a cardboard book.

>> guest: we have all of the books available for sale in our stores.we have a series of cardboard books for preschool and then hardcover forwards a little bit older children.

>> anthony: she has been doing a few christmas stories.

You just got the most recent one in.>> guest: this will be the first time it's going to be on display.

It is very exciting.

>> anthony: hedgy is one of the characters.

>> guest: she has her own hedgehog.

We are doing a series of programs. there's a series also at the oshkosh public library.

On the saturday programs, the public library will be there with their residenthedgehog .

On two of the dates we have a chicken lady coming in on two of the saturdays.

You can get all the information on the at our website.

