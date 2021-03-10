Local girl wins big National Geographic photo contest

To grow and can be a health concern.

### a local girl is getting big recognition from national geographic.

Kate andersen is a 12-year-old from shelley.

She is taking home the grand- prize in multiple categories -- nationally and internationally .

Kate's grand prize photo is of this baby chick with a microphone.she calls the photo, "owning the stage."

This pho was also in the "weird bu true" category of th competition -- and was selected number 1 from the more-than 3,400 photos submitted nationally.

She also won the international title -- being picked out of 46-thousand photos across the globe.

Kate has won many prizes for her unique photo, but the most notable is a ten-day national geographic galapagos family vacation.

Kate anderson, grand prize winner"when i got the email, i like -- at first it said that i won first place and i was just like screaming.

I was so excited about that.

And then i read further and it said that i won the grand prize, and i, like, exploded.

I was so excited."

