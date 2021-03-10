Conway Amber Alert

Conway toddler is taken from his home at knife point and found nearly an hour and a half away.

Police thanking technology in his safe recovery.caitlin rearden joins us now live from conway with more..caitlin?

Caitlinone amber alert was sent out close to noon will police were searching for the suspect in conway... please see the kidnapping happened at the home on merryman street they looked for the suspect and yimi navaro cruz and places he frequented in the area.

Police were then able to use a cell phone number to ping his location they tracked him to be in the arkadelphia area and contact the police there to be on the lookout for navaro cruz and the child sgt.

Don cleek, arkadelphia police i just happen to be in the right place at the right time and i knew it a volkswagen jetta looks likethis afternoon police were working on reuniting the mother and child caitlinnavarro cruise was brought back up from arkadelphia to conway and taken to jail his face and kidnapping charges reporting in conway i'm caitlin